Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi raises temperature as she enjoys her holiday at the beach side

Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is grabbing the attention of the fans with her bikini pictures at the beach side and she was enjoying her holiday, have a look
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 17:31
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI: Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema, the actress recently got married with the Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and since then we have seen many pictures coming from this side of this beautiful couple giving her some major couple goals.

Recently we have seen the actress Shivaleeka Oberoi grabbing the attention of the fans and attracting the eyeballs with her bikini pictures as she was enjoying her vacation on the beach side.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”


 
These pictures indeed are grabbing the attention of the fans and winning their heart, these pictures are also setting the internet on fire and we definitely can see the actress having the best time of her life enjoying her vacation at the beach.

What are your views on these pictures of the actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and what are your thoughts on this lovely couple, do let us know in the comments no in the command section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Kya Baat Hai! Orry Awatramani meets Rahul Gandhi in London, shares pictures with him and Nysa Devgn

 

 

 

 

Shivaleeka Oberoi SHIVALEEKA OBEROI FANS shivaleeka Oberoi sexy SHIVALEEKA OBEROI MOVIES BOLLLYWOOD ACTRESS BIKINI Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 17:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Full of grandeur, Sony SAB offers the first look into the royal set of its upcoming show Vanshaj
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Junooniyat: OMG! jahaan and Elahi have beautiful time together, Husna tries to open the door
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Exclusive! Badtameez Dil actor Barun Sobti on OTT censorship debate, “I think we should tell the stories as they are”
MUMBAI: Barun Sobti started his career with television and later starred in a few films. Now, he has been doing very...
Shocking! Nishi Saxenaa exposes the reality of the Shah family
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
The distance between Sanjot and Dilpreet grows, but will their loved ones help them reunite on Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan is a family drama that sheds light on a family separated by both physical and...
Exclusive! Adrija Sinha on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi, “Such content driven powerful stories need to be told”
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi, which was released on OTT a few days ago, has been getting a great...
Recent Stories
1
Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi raises temperature as she enjoys her holiday at the beach side
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aaliya Siddiqui
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”
Shah Rukh Khan
Really! Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger amuses netizens, say “Bhai 90s ki Yad Dila Di”
shares pictures with him and Nysa Devgn
Kya Baat Hai! Orry Awatramani meets Rahul Gandhi in London, shares pictures with him and Nysa Devgn
1
Must read! Fans praise Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurana for this gesture, say "Bhagwan aise bete har maa baap ko de"
bikini with dad
Shocking! "Daughters in bikini with dad not the Indian culture" Netizens trolls Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on the latest holiday picture
1
Uff! Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up some sun in a bright yellow bikini, her baby nugget enjoyed too, check it out