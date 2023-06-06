Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi raises temperature as she enjoys her holiday at the beach side

MUMBAI: Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema, the actress recently got married with the Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and since then we have seen many pictures coming from this side of this beautiful couple giving her some major couple goals.

Recently we have seen the actress Shivaleeka Oberoi grabbing the attention of the fans and attracting the eyeballs with her bikini pictures as she was enjoying her vacation on the beach side.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

These pictures indeed are grabbing the attention of the fans and winning their heart, these pictures are also setting the internet on fire and we definitely can see the actress having the best time of her life enjoying her vacation at the beach.

What are your views on these pictures of the actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and what are your thoughts on this lovely couple, do let us know in the comments no in the command section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Kya Baat Hai! Orry Awatramani meets Rahul Gandhi in London, shares pictures with him and Nysa Devgn