Wow! Shraddha Kapoor grooves to 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' at bhabhi Shaza Morani's Godh Bhrai, check out the viral video

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 22:04
MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. The actress consistently wows her fans with her simplicity. With a strong fan following of about 85.5 million on Instagram, she remains quite active on social media, regularly sharing beautiful pictures.

Also read - Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor gives a befitting reply to netizens questioning her about her marriage plans

The actress, most recently seen in "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar" alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has recently dropped a series of pictures from her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wife Shaza Morani's godh bharai ceremony.

As soon as Shraddha dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “Kaano mai jhumke baalon ma fool, crush humaari beautiful”. While another user wrote, “tne pyaar se dekhoge toh mein kaam kaise karunga Shraddha Ji”. A third fan commented, “Seems like shraddhie you own this color”

Shraddha attended the godh bharai function and opted for a stunning green anarkali suit. She rocked her traditional avatar by adding a stunning nath, a pair of jhumkas, and her hair tied in a chic bun. Apart from Shraddha, Priyaank also shared a series of pictures from the ceremony that are now going viral.

Taking to his Instagram, Priyaank shared pictures of the couple rocking twinning outfits. The mom-to-be was seen wearing a peach saree with a brocade blouse, while Priyaank complemented her in a matching kurta-pajama. 

The first few pictures show him cradling Shaza’s baby bump. Alongside the cute snaps, he wrote, “T-2 for baby T fam #marathi vibe.” Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Sanjana Sanghi, Zanai Bhosle, and many others showered love on the parents-to-be, congratulating them by commenting on the post.

While these pictures were stealing our hearts, one thing that made us go 'aww' is a viral video from the function. After the celebration, a video clip made it to the internet, which is now going viral. 

Also read -Awe! Shraddha Kapoor receives IPhone gift from rumoured beau Rahul Mody? Here’s what we know!

The clip features Shraddha Kapoor dancing to the rhythm of Sukhbir's song 'Ishq Tera Tadpave.' As soon as the video went viral, several netizens started reacting to it. One fan wrote, "Bohot hard." "Super dance yar," wrote another user, while others dropped heart emojis.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 

Shraddha Kapoor tu jhoothi mai makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 22:04

