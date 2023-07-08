Wow! Shraddha Kapoor recreates THIS iconic look of Madhuri Dixit, check out the pictures

Shraddha Kapoor is currently prepping for her upcoming film Stree 2. The actress was recently in the limelight when she attended the birthday party of the film's director, Amar Kaushik on Friday.
Shraddha Kapoor is currently prepping for her upcoming film Stree 2. The actress was recently in the limelight when she attended the birthday party of the film's director, Amar Kaushik on Friday. 

Her look at the bash grabbed a fair deal of attention. Shraddha was seen channeling her inner Madhuri Dixit at the event as she dressed up like one of her popular characters.

Director Amar Kaushik celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday and hosted a Bollywood-themed party at his residence. The event was attended by several celebrities including Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan.

In viral photos, the Baaghi star can be seen dressed up as Madhuri's character Nisha from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She wore the famous pink gown and pearl necklace worn by the 'dhak dhak girl' in the song Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai from the movie.

The first film in the Stree franchise was based in Chanderi. It revolved around the urban legend that men in Chanderi were abducted by a witch if they stepped out alone at night. While in the prequel, people were running away from Stree, the makers have hinted that in the sequel, people will seek Stree's protection. The phrase 'O Stree kal aana' has been replaced by 'O Stree raksha karna'.

Additionally, the makers are also planning to get a new 'Bhootni' on board who is going to wreak havoc in the name of Stree. The film will focus on a fight between good and evil. Shraddha will be seen with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana in Stree 2. They are also reprising their roles from the first movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

