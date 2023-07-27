Wow! Shweta Bachchan gifts something special to Ranveer Singh, latter reacts

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres tomorrow, July 28. Earlier this week, on July 25, Karan Johar hosted a special screening for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres tomorrow, July 28. Earlier this week, on July 25, Karan Johar hosted a special screening for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

It was attended by the lead pair Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, as well as Ranbir Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif among others. 

Jaya Bachchan, who is also a part of the ensemble star cast, arrived at the premier with her son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Now, a video from the film screening — showcasing Shweta and Ranveer Singh — is going viral on social media.

The viral video captures Shweta Bachchan gifting Ranveer Singh a special pendant, and the actor is visibly happy to receive it. As Shweta hooked the statement necklace – with a funky pendant – around Ranveer’s neck, the actor said, “I’ve been knighted.” The two also shared a sweet hug.

Notably, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Jaya Bachchan’s grandson in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stones unturned for the promotions of their upcoming film. The lead pair travelled to Vadodara, Delhi, Kolkata, Bareilly, and Kanpur for promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Jaya Bachchan, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Namit Das, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Churni Ganguly. 

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback after almost 6 years. The film has been co-produced by Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar.

