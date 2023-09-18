Wow! Shweta Tiwari joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Singham Again

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Rohit Shetty announced that he had kicked off the shoot for Singham Again in Mumbai. Joining him on the first day of the shoot were the leading stars, Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Sangram Bhalerao, aka Simmba.

Now, Shweta Tiwari has announced that she has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the third instalment in the Singham franchise.

The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos posing with Rohit. In the photos, they are seen all excitedly posing on the sets, wearing a casual, cool look. Shweta captioned her post, "With 'The Man Himself!' @itsrohitshetty #singhamagain #copuniverse #gratitude."

Ranveer, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone will all play police officers in Singham Again, with all three taking on common villain Jackie Shroff. Ranveer is the driving force of the film, while Akshay makes a brief appearance.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her role as Ajay's on-screen wife from the second Singham film, Singham Returns.

She's not a cop like Singham or the other heroes of the film, but she's nonetheless vital to the plot and helps move the story ahead. By the month's end, she'll be joining the shoot.

With Singham Again, there has been a shift in the writing staff of the Cop Universe. Rohit, along with writers Shantanu Srivastava, Kshitij Patwardhan, Yunus Sajawal, Milap Zaveri, Abhijeet Khuman, Sandeep, and Anusha, are all responsible for the script. After 18 months of collaboration, Rohit and his team of writers have crafted a story for Singham Again.

The filming of Singham Returns will take place over the course of the next six months in India and other locations. Several potential filming locations have been scouted for the film, and the director intends to film the vast majority of his action sequences on location with the guidance of industry professionals.

To take the scope of his police universe to the next level, filmmaker Rohit has enlisted the services of some of the industry's finest technicians and is working closely with a dedicated team of action directors on set.

According to rumours, Singham Again would have the largest action sequences ever seen in an Indian police film, making it the most expensive film directed by the filmmaker.

