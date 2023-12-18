Wow! Siddhant Chaturvedi captured fixing Ananya Panday's hair in a viral video; Netizens reacts

Attending the film was Navya Nanda, the rumored girlfriend of Siddhant, who looked gorgeous in a white shirt and beige pants. Pictures and videos of Navya from the occasion have become popular very rapidly on social media. A different video from the screening is currently becoming popular.
MUMBAI: Several celebrities attended the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening, including Ananya Panday, Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Chunky Pandey and his wife Bhavna. Attending the film was Navya Nanda, the rumored girlfriend of Siddhant, who looked gorgeous in a white shirt and beige pants. Pictures and videos of Navya from the occasion have become popular very rapidly on social media. A different video from the screening is currently becoming popular.

Ananya's hair was blowing in the wind as they stood for the photographers, so Siddhant, being the kind and caring friend that he is, quickly fixed it. 

He received a lot of cheers in the comments area for his chivalry. Ananya and Siddhant have a wonderful friendship off-screen. They earlier acted as a pair in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra.

During a special screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya was also seen interacting with her little fans. A video of adorable little fans recorded the actress on a tape snapping a picture. The moment the video became viral, all of her fans' attention was drawn to it. She got a lot of accolades for the kind gesture. Ananya Panday was spotted in casual attire during the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening event, which is captured in the video. Before entering, she was observed enjoying the luxury of taking photographs with her younger fans. She is seen in the viral video with a bunch of enthusiastic kids who are all ready to get a picture with their favorite celebrity.

On December 26, the eagerly awaited film is set to debut on an OTT platform. With Arjun Varain Singh at the helm, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan looks to be a cinematic celebration of the purest form of friendship. The movie tells the tale of three friends who are in their mid-20s and are navigating life in the social media world as they ‘coming-of-digital-age.’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

