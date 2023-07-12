Wow! Siddharth Anand drops the time of the Fighter teaser which will be releasing tomorrow

Directed by Siddharth Anand Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is the talk of the town and here is when the teaser of the movie will release
Fighter

MUMBAI : Movie Fighter which has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the leading role has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is India's first aerial action entertainers is directed by War, Bang Bang and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

Not doubt the buzz of the movie is very high and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the material of the movie, recently we have seen the first look of all the actors Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor with their character names from the movie, the individual posters has got some amazing love from the fans and now they are eagerly looking forward to the teaser and the trailer of the movie.

As we all know the teaser of the movie is all set to hit the internet on 8th December which is tomorrow and now taking to his Instagram handle Siddharth Anand has reveal the exact time when the teaser will be out.

As we can see the team fighter has promised that first ever teaser of the movie Fighter will be releasing on 8th December tomorrow at 11:00 a.m.

Indeed this has grabbed the Attention of the fans and audience and we are looking forward to the teaser from which the expectations are very high, because the fans are expecting great and lavish action from the movie especially after the bench mark created by the previous movies directed by the film maker Siddharth Anand.

What are your views on the movie Fighter and how excited are you for the teaser do let us know in the comment section below. Movie Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January which is a Republic Day release.

