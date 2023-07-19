Wow! Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jets off from city as the birthday week of the actress begins

MUMBAI : Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are no doubt one of the most loved and followed couple we have an acting industry, right from their dating days to marriage the fans have always looked forward to news of this beautiful couple and they shower all love towards this beautiful couple.

We have seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of these couple which are definitely giving some major couple goals and now Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen at the airport as they are al set to jet off from the city.

Also read - WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’

Well this has attracted many comments all over the internet and people are showering love towards this beautiful Jodi, well do you think this beautiful Jodi has taken out time from their schedule to celebrate the birthday of the actress which is coming soon this month.

Well, if this news is true we look forward to see the sort of celebration which will be planned by the husband and actor Siddharth Malhotra.

What are your views on this beautiful couple and how excited are you to see them together on big screens? do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Must Read! This picture of Ameesha Patel proves that all is well between her and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma