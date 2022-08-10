Wow! Siddharth Malhotra fulfils husband duty and gives perfect couple goals

MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Malhotra is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema, the actor has created a strong mark with his craft and indeed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in B Town.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest couples and much before their marriage whenever they were spotted the fans showered a lot of love on them. Indeed whatever they do becomes couple goals and now these latest clicks of actor and husband Sidharth Malhotrais getting all the love from the fans where he was seen carrying baggages of his wife Kiara Advani.

These pictures were dropped by the actor Sidharth Malhotra on his social media handle, as we see the actor is leaving no stone unturned to perform the husband duties, as he is carrying all the shopping bags, on the other picture we see the actor is having a quick bite as he is going back to the duty.

Well indeed this is one of the cutest things we have seen on the internet and cutest thing coming from this lovely couple, this gesture of the actor is definitely giving us major couple goals and we look forward to see some more amazing goals coming from the couple.

