Wow! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jet off from city as the latter's birthday week begins

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are no doubt one of the most loved and followed couples we have the acting industry. Right from their dating days to marriage, fans have always looked forward to the updates of this beautiful couple. They shower all love towards them.

We have seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of the couple, which definitely sets major couple goals. Now, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the airport as they are all set to jet off from the city.

Also read - WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’

Well, this has attracted many comments all over the internet? Well, do you think this beautiful Jodi has taken out time from their schedule to celebrate the birthday of the actress, which is coming soon this month?

Well, if this news is true, we look forward to the celebration planned by husband and actor Siddharth Malhotra for his beloved wife and actress Kiara Advani.

What are your views on this beautiful couple? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Must Read! This picture of Ameesha Patel proves that all is well between her and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma