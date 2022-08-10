Wow! Sidharth Malhotra fulfills husband duty and gives out couple goals with wife Kiara Advani

These latest pictures of actor Sidharth Malhotra doing his husband duty is grabbing attention of the fans, have a look.
MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Malhotra is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema. The actor has created a strong mark with his craft. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples of B-town.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest couples and much before their marriage, fans showered a lot of love on them whenever they were spotted together. They have given couple goals all the time. Currently, these latest clicks of actress and husband Sidharth Malhotra is getting all the love from the fans as he was seen carrying his wife, Kiara Advani's bags. 

These pictures were dropped by actor Sidharth Malhotra on his social media handle. As we can see, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to perform the husband duties by carrying all the shopping bags. Another pictures shows how the actor is having a quick bite before he goes back to the duty. 

Well, this is one of the cutest things we have seen on the Internet. This gesture of the actor is definitely giving us major husband goals and we look forward to see some more amazing couple goals coming from them. 

What are your views on this and how do like this couple? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

