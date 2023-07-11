Wow! Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movie Yodha looks promising, check the poster and release date inside

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 11:37
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is known for some amazing action performances in movies like Brothers, The Gentleman, Mission Majnu, and many more. The actor never stops and now he is coming back with another project, Yodha.

The thriller 'Yodha' is directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The movie is based on a hijacking and it features Sidharth Malhotra in an action-packed role and an all-new avatar. Co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

The movie has been in talks for a very long time and the audience even got to see some behind-the-scenes videos which made the audience excited. The actor was last seen in the movie Mission Majnu which gained some mixed reactions from the audience with mostly positive reviews.

Now, Sidharth is all set to come back with another power-packed action movie Yodha. The makers have released the first poster of the movie and it has really hyped the audience. Take a look at the poster below:

As we can see Sidharth Malhotra in a new and dashing avatar for this movie. Along with the poster, we can also see the release date of the movie, which is 15th March, 2024. The movie will be a theatrical release.

We have seen some really amazing action films this year and looking at Yodha’s poster, we can say that even the year 2024 is going to be filled with some really good action.

