Wow! A sneak-peek into Abhay Deol’s glass house surrounded by nature and a private pool

MUMBAI: Actor Abhay Deol invited fans inside his sprawling Goa property, which he described as ‘a glass house in the middle of the forest’. He was featured in an episode of the YouTube series Where the Heart Is, in which celebrities give tours of their homes, and talk about what it means to them.

Abhay said that his brief to his architects was to restrict using windows; he wanted only glass sliding doors, to give the impression that he is surrounded by nature. His large living room, which he said might be a little too large in hindsight, has a view of his front garden, and the forest behind it. Abhay said that this is where he hosts guests.

He said that he fell in love with the property the minute he saw it, and remarked that his search ended right there. He was familiar with the neighbourhood, as he’d been coming to it for two decades.

The property also has a swimming pool, and is designed minimally. Abhay spoke about the unique furniture that he’d picked out, and also pointed out the granite and wood floors. Later, Abhay took fans inside his kitchen, and said that he is beginning to enjoy cooking for friends.

Abhay appeared in a string of critically acclaimed parallel films in the mid-2000s, establishing himself as the poster child for alternate Hindi cinema with titles such as Dev D, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Manorama: Six Feet Under. He has also starred in more mainstream projects such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Aisha.

