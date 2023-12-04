WOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who surely has an exquisite lifestyle

MUMBAI:Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular names we have in the industry. The actress is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, and she has left a mark in the industry with her movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and others.

Apart from her performances, Sonam is known for her amazing fashion sense. From the trailer launches of her movies to the Cannes red carpet, she has always grabbed everyone’s attention with her outfits.

Also, it’s not just about the outfits, but the way she carries herself, her homes and a lot more. Sonam surely has an exquisite lifestyle. Today, let’s look at some of the pictures of her London and Delhi homes.

Check out the pictures of Sonam’s London home below...

Well, we must say that Sonam surely has luxurious houses, and of course, even in Mumbai she used to stay in a bungalow with her parents.

Talking about Sonam’s movies, the actress has shot for the Hindi remake of the South Korean movie Blind. The shooting was wrapped in 2021, but the movie is not yet released. There were reports that the film might get an OTT release, but there’s no official announcement about it. Blind was also remade in Tamil as Netrikann and Nayanthara had played the lead role in it.

So, are you excited for Sonam’s upcoming movie? Let us know in the comments below.

