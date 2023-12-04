WOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who surely has an exquisite lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor surely has an exquisite lifestyle. Today, let’s look at some of the pictures of her London and Delhi home.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
WOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who surely has an exquisite lifestyleWOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who s

MUMBAI:Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular names we have in the industry. The actress is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, and she has left a mark in the industry with her movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and others.

Apart from her performances, Sonam is known for her amazing fashion sense. From the trailer launches of her movies to the Cannes red carpet, she has always grabbed everyone’s attention with her outfits.

Also Read: OMG! Netizens troll Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja on their latest appearance in the city; check out

Also, it’s not just about the outfits, but the way she carries herself, her homes and a lot more. Sonam surely has an exquisite lifestyle. Today, let’s look at some of the pictures of her London and Delhi homes.

Check out the pictures of Sonam’s London home below...

Well, we must say that Sonam surely has luxurious houses, and of course, even in Mumbai she used to stay in a bungalow with her parents.

Talking about Sonam’s movies, the actress has shot for the Hindi remake of the South Korean movie Blind. The shooting was wrapped in 2021, but the movie is not yet released. There were reports that the film might get an OTT release, but there’s no official announcement about it. Blind was also remade in Tamil as Netrikann and Nayanthara had played the lead role in it.

So, are you excited for Sonam’s upcoming movie? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Wow! Here's how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu in their Delhi House

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Sonam Kapoor Blind I Hate Luv Storys Raanjhanaa Khoobsurat Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Neerja Vayu Kapoor Ahuja Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Siddharth Nigam reveals that he spoke to late actress Tunisha Sharma just a day before she passed away, says “I was shocked with the news... ”
MUMBAI:Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. He has come a long way in his career and...
WOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who surely has an exquisite lifestyle
MUMBAI:Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular names we have in the industry. The actress is the daughter of veteran...
Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!
MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies....
Must Read! Will Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar break the debut jinx with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?
MUMBAI:Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid this year. The movie stars Pooja...
Exclusive! Middle Class Love actor Prit Kamani says, “We are in a time where content is the real star”
MUMBAI: Prit Kamani has impressed one and all with his performances in films and web series like Maska, Jersey, Middle...
Woah! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more Bollywood sequels in which the original actors were replaced
MUMBAI:While we have franchises like Dabangg, Singham, Golmaal, and others where the original cast has been starring...
Recent Stories
WOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who surely has an exquisite lifestyleWOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who s
WOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who surely has an exquisite lifestyle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Middle Class Love actor Prit Kamani says, “We are in a time where content is the real star”
Exclusive! Middle Class Love actor Prit Kamani says, “We are in a time where content is the real star”
Woah! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more Bollywood sequels in which the original actors were replaced
Woah! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more Bollywood sequels in which the original actors were replaced
Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2
Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Viaan wants to be a good father, invites Katha to the Paath
Must Read! "We want Tere Naam 2", fans demand as they see Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla together after long time
cameo in Jawan
Wow! Allu Arjun already shot for his cameo in Jawan