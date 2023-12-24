Wow! Sonam Kapoor Proudly Showcases India's Fashion Diversity on the Global Stage

In a recent statement, Sonam Kapoor shared her insights on India's increasing impact on the global fashion landscape. The Bollywood actress, who was the sole Indian representative at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, expressed her belief that the West has now begun to grasp the profound influence India can wield in the fashion industry worldwide.
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor expresses her pride in representing India's rich fashion diversity on the international platform. She notes the growing realization in the West of India's significant contributions to the global fashion scene and sees herself as a proud ambassador for the country's craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Sonam emphasizes the importance of wearing designs from Indian and South Asian designers at global events, symbolizing the diversity, resilience, and coexistence that define India. She believes that India's strong cultural heritage and ancient civilization lend great value to everything produced in the country, making it a force to be recognized on the global stage.

Sonam highlighted the evolving status of developing nations, particularly India, stating that although the West may have previously underestimated their impact, this perception is gradually changing. She stressed the empowerment of individuals and clients in the region, asserting that their voices and spending power can no longer be ignored.

Whenever Sonam Kapoor attends international events, she makes a deliberate choice to showcase designs from Indian and South Asian designers. For her, each appearance is an opportunity to represent the multifaceted aspects of India—its diversity, resilience, and coexistence. She sees herself as a cultural ambassador, carrying the essence of India to the world.

The actress firmly believes in the intrinsic value of products made in India. With a strong cultural heritage and ancient civilization, she contends that the country's offerings hold significant worth. Sonam acknowledges India as a multicultural society, where people from various faiths live harmoniously. Her representation on global platforms becomes a celebration of India's music, artisanal craftsmanship, and its vital role in the realms of haute couture and luxury fashion.

