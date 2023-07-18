Wow! Sonnalli Seygall’s pictures from Maldives is setting the gram on fire

Actress Sonnalli Seygall is enjoying her vacation at Maldives and the pictures are setting the internet on fire and grabbing the attention of the fans
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 18:42
movie_image: 
Maldives is setting the gram on fire

MUMBAI :Actress Sonnalli Seygall has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies and her characters. She is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry and she has been blessing the internet feed with some great pictures which surely sets the internet on fire.

The fans always look forward to seeing the posts and pictures of the actress and these clicks of the actress Sonnalli Seygall from her Maldives vacation are grabbing the attention of the fans.

ALSO READ – CUTE! Here’s how Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reacted when asked about their vacation – Watch Videos

No doubt the actress surely knows the right formula and mantra  to grab the attention of the fans, indeed these pictures are proof that the actress is having the best time enjoying her vacation in Maldives.

Indeed she is defining hotness in these pictures and we look forward to seeing some more amazing clicks coming from the side of the actress.

What are your views on the actress Sonnalli Seygall and these clicks of her, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Really! Sunny Leone spills the beans on how her stage name came to be; “Out of all the names..”

Sonnalli Seygall Sonnalli Seygall hot Sonnalli Seygall sexy SONNALLI SEYGALL MALDIVES Sonnalli Seygall fans Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 18:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Check out the video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's special date as they stroll during the monsoons
MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Wow! Reyansh cannot take his eyes off Aradhana
MUMBAI:  Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Must Read! Here’s what Raashii Khanna has to say about Farzi season 2
MUMBAI :Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora was released...
Baalveer 3: Really! Baalveer to get into danger, Maa Adishi warns
MUMBAI:  'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Krushna Abhishek confirms that a new season of the show will begin soon
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Wow! Sonnalli Seygall’s pictures from Maldives is setting the gram on fire
MUMBAI :Actress Sonnalli Seygall has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies and her characters. She is...
Recent Stories
Maldives is setting the gram on fire
Wow! Sonnalli Seygall’s pictures from Maldives is setting the gram on fire
Latest Video
Related Stories
DREAM GIRL 2
Must read! Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandilyaa breaks silence about the reshoot of the film
Model Munmun Dhamecha
Must read! Model Munmun Dhamecha summoned by CBI for enquiry related to Aryan Khan's drug case
GADAR 2
Wow! Gadar 2 trailer to be launched on July 27th
Sunny Leone
Really! Sunny Leone spills the beans on how her stage name came to be; “Out of all the names..”
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Ladykiller’s last schedule to wrap post monsoon showers in North India!
Prabhas
Must Read! Makers of Project K unveil a new poster of Prabhas with minor changes after the first one faced backlash; netizens are happy that their feedback was considered