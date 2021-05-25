WOW! Sonu Sood lauds Gurmeet Choudhary for HELPING people during the pandemic; the latter calls the former an ‘inspiration’

MUMBAI: Sonu Sood has lauded Gurmeet Choudhary for his work. Gurmeet has been actively helping people find resources as India battles the second wave of Covid-19 in recent times. Opening Covid-19 dedicated hospitals to free tele consultation for home isolated patients, Gurmeet is doing as much as possible and going out of his way to help all.

Sonu Sood, who has been among the most active celebrities helping out those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, has noticed Gurmeet Choudhary’s act of service. Gurmeet and Sonu have both shared screen space together. The actor took to social media and praised him. “So proud of my brother @gurruchoudhary for all the good work you have been doing. Keep bringing smiles,” Sonu wrote, and replying to the same, Gurmeet wrote, “You are an inspiration to many including me!! Keep inspiring.”

Both Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary have become like a Messiah and people are reaching out to them. The actors are also trying their level best to help them in their crisis. Initially, when Gurmeet had started out to help the citizens he had shared that Sonu Sood inspired him to take this step. The actor said the times are tough but he is able to help out because people know him as an actor.

So proud of my brother @gurruchoudhary for all the good work you have been doing. Keep bringing smileshttps://t.co/k8il4LRI4b — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

You are an inspiration to many including me!! Keep inspiringhttps://t.co/IpyStvv2vO — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) May 24, 2021

