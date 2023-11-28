Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are taking the next step in their relationship. They will be tying the knot in the presence of family and friends in Imphal, Manipur on November 29. With pre-wedding ceremonies kickstarting soon, the actors reached Imphal today.
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are taking the next step in their relationship. They will be tying the knot in the presence of family and friends in Imphal, Manipur on November 29. With pre-wedding ceremonies kickstarting soon, the actors reached Imphal today.

Also read - Wow! Meet Bollywood star Randeep Hooda's wife-to-be Lin Laishram, actress and founder of a jewellery brand; Know here more!

The to-be-married couple received a warm welcome in Manipur. Upon arrival, Randeep and Lin visited the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen temple and Shri Shri Govindajee Temple to seek their blessings before their big day.

According to reports, Randeep and Lin will also visit the world's tallest statue of a polo player, the Marjing Polo Statue, as well as the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur before the ceremony.

Randeep and Lin announced their wedding on November 25 with an official statement. It read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful."

According to reports, Randeep and Lin will be wearing traditional Manipuri outfits for the ceremonies. The wedding festivities are expected to begin around noon and wrap up by late evening. 

Reports state that the couple will treat their guests to local cuisine and music on the special day. Randeep and Lin will host a lavish reception for their friends from the fraternity in early December. The reception date is yet to be announced.

Randeep will be seen in the upcoming biographical film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He was a freedom fighter, activist and writer. Randeep also directed the film. 

Also read - Woah! Randeep Hooda confirms his wedding, shares the wedding invite, check it out

Lin played an important role in the recently released Netflix film, Jaane Jaan, based on Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Sujoy Ghosh directed the thriller for the OTT platform.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

