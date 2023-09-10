Wow! Sooraj Pancholi an aspiring producer seeks fresh talent without baggage; Says ‘It’s just the start for me….’

With his newly released music video, the actor is making a comeback on screen. He discusses if it has been difficult to change people's perceptions of him and obtain more work to revive his career.
MUMBAI: It has been a tough battle for Sooraj Pancholi as he received a clean chit in the Jia Khan suicide case this year. With his newly released music video, the actor is making a comeback on screen. He discusses if it has been difficult to change people's perceptions of him and obtain more work to revive his career.

Also read: Startling! Sooraj Pancholi talks about his current girlfriend; says "Been In Relationship For 7 Years, She Is NOT An Actress"

He shared, “It’s just the start for me and there is a long way to go. I don’t expect my life to change overnight. This is just the beginning and there’s so much more to do. And as far as people’s perception is concerned, I cannot change that. Either you like me or you hate me, I am not really making an effort to think how I can change the perception. My heart is clean, and my mind is positive. So I think only good things from now.”

However, nothing has anything changed since the judgment was announced. Pancholi, who debuted in Bollywood in 2015 with the film Hero, claims, “I think yes, because by the end of this year, I am doing a film and a web show. So things are looking brighter than they were before. In fact, I have been having a few changes every day. So I think that people are more welcoming now. And as a producer, I myself would want to have an actor with no such baggage. But now that’s out of the way, I think things will be much better.”

He is happy with his life right now because he is engaged in "no battle" at the moment. He mentioned, “Work was a concern but there is pressure of it anymore because I have it. When there’s no work, there’s pressure...that’s a point to worry about.”

Pancholi has no regrets or bad feelings despite devoting ten years of his career to demonstrate his point. He said, “I don’t regret anything because I was the wrong person at the wrong time. I didn’t do anything wrong. But yes, it’s definitely the lesson for the future. I guess it has made me more mature because only a chosen few get to go through what I have been. I have moved on long, long ago, and I want people to move on as well because it’s been 10 years now and I’ve been asked the same questions. I completely understand the other person’s reasons as well, but I think it’s high time that people move on from this incident and let me move on.”

Also read: Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi reacts after his acquittal

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more news and gossip.

Credit- Hindustan times

