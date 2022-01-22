Wow! South actor Arjun Das roped in for Atlee's movie starring Shah Rukh Khan?

MUMBAI: While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of superb news from the entertainment industry.

We tried to find out more information about Atlee’s next film, and we’ve now learned that South actor Arjun Das has been roped in for the film. There has been no official announcement from the production house. The details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

It was reported earlier, that Shah Rukh Khan has already begun preparing for his character and he will soon be resuming the shoot of the film. The film is said to be based on a bank robbery.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also see Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. South actors Priyamani, Rutuja Shinde, Rana Daggubati, and Yogi Babu will also be seen in the film.

Actor Arjun Das was last seen in the movie Master with Vijay Sethupathi. He will be also seen next in the movies like Vikram and Aneethi which are slated to release this year.

On the other, fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. For the unware, Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile from the time his son Aryan Khan has got bail in the Mumbai drug case. SRK will be seen next in the movie Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. It is said, that Salman Khan will also be seen in the movie in the extended cameo appearance.

