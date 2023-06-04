WOW! From speaking about not being everyone’s bhaijaan to competing with young actors; Salman Khan clearly rocked at a recent event

Salman Khan recently attended a press conference of an award function. The actor was at his candid best and spoke about a lot of things. Read on to know more...
Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one actor who rarely talks much to media, but when he does he opens his heart out. The same thing happened recently at the press conference of an award function. Salman was at his candid best and spoke about a lot of things.

Check out the interesting statements that Salman gave at the event...

I am not Bhaijaan of the whole country

Poore India ke bhaijaan nahi hai, kisi ke jaan bhi hai, bahot saaro ke jaan bhi hai. Bhaijaan unke liye hai jo ke bhai hai, and unke liye hai jinko hum behen banana chahate hai.

Also Read: Must Read! Salman Khan revealed when he was supposed to get a award but it was given to some actor, Read More

OTT needs censorship

I don’t believe in that kind of content. I have now been here since 1989 amd I have never done any of this kind of stuff so I am just saying that there should be a censor on OTT and all this vulgarity, nudity, gali-galoch should stop because now all this is on phone, so would you like that your small daughter watches it. Jitna clean hoga content utna behtar hoga.

Young actors are very talented, but...

All these guys are really good and talented, very talented; all of them are really hard working, they are all very focused, but five of us are not going to give it up so easily. Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki, and Ajay, we will make them run for their money.

Why Hindi films not working?

I have been hearing this for the long time that Hindi films are not working; make a kadak movie and see how it works. Everyone has in their minds that they are making Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwali (Dulhania Le Jayenge), but eventually it is not made like them. I have interacted with the directors of this generation, I won’t take the name, they think that India is just from Colaba to Andheri, but that’s not India. India is something that starts from the other side of the railway station, it starts from East. I am saying this but my film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (laughs out loud) is coming, toh yeh mujhpe bhaari nahi padhna chahiye. He was talking big big things and here’s what he has made it (laughs).  

We are sure this event was a treat for all the Salman Khan’s fans.

Also Read: Top 5 highest-grossing films of Salman Khan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

