Wow! A special surprise in store for Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi fans with regards to Tiger 3, read to know more

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited movies of 2023. The film's first look called Tiger ka message was released recently and it acted as the perfect prelude to the teaser and trailer that will follow soon. However, the one thing that left fans disappointed was that they couldn't get a glimpse of either Katrina Kaif or Emraan Hashmi.

Katrina Kaif plays Zoya, Tiger aka Salman Khan's better half in the film, whereas Emraan Hashmi is touted to play the villain in this third part of the action extravaganza. But if you have missed Katrina Kaif and Emraan in the prelude, let us tell you that you have no reason to worry.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF. The banner is known for its amazing marketing and promotional strategies and it also aces at working with an ensemble cast and giving them all equal limelight.

As per sources, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will have their character videos too, just like Salman. Tiger 3 makers have planned things that will keep building and adding to your excitement for the eventual release of the Salman Khan movie.

Maneesh Sharma, who is helming the third part of the franchise praised Salman saying that he has given a very nuanced performance in the upcoming new movie. The superstar has brought a unique mix of emotions and strength in the much-awaited movie of 2023.

This time, Tiger will fight for the country as well as for himself and his family. It will be India's number 1 agent vs India's number 1 enemy. Tiger Ka Message gave that idea very clearly. Salman aka Tiger asks the Junta to prove his innocence for the sake of his child and we saw Salman in a massy action-packed avatar.

The dialogue 'Jab tak Tiger mara nahi tab tak Tiger hara nahi' became a rage when Tiger Ka Message was released on 27th September.

It was penned by none other than Aditya Chopra, YRF head. In fact, In fact, Chopra also conceptualised the promotional video idea. The Tiger 3 team will now jump into the marketing mode till the time of release.

