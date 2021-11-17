WOW! SRK’s Alibaug bungalow is a palatial holiday home spread over an area of 19,960 sq mt

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan owns many luxurious properties, including his home Mannat, a fleet of high-end cars, a Rs 4 crore vanity van, a private island home in Dubai, and a palatial holiday home in Alibaug too.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug bungalow is located on a farm and it is called Deja Vu Farms. The sea-facing bungalow is worth Rs 14.67 crore. The bungalow is spread over an area of 19,960 square meters and has a private helipad too. It has white interiors and huge open spaces and the house is decorated by Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan, according to reports.

The Alibaug bungalow of Shah Rukh Khan is only a jetty away from Mumbai and the superstar often visits there to celebrate parties and other events. Almost every year, Shah Rukh Khan goes to Alibaug with his close friends to celebrate his birthday and other important events.

Over the years, Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ananya Panday, and Deepika Padukone have been spotted at the Alibaug bungalow of 'King Khan'.

Credit: DNA