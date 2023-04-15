Wow! SRK’s Jawan is the part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s crime thriller universe?

As per the latest reports it is said that upcoming movie of Shahrukh Khan Jawan is a part of Lokesh kanagaraj crime thriller universe
SRK’s Jawan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of superstar Shahrukh Khan titled Jawan is the current talk of the town, the movie which is directed by Atlee Kumar has superstar actress Nayanthara in the leading role, the movie will also have actor Vijay Sethupathi in the negative character and amazing cameos played by Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay.

The movie had made headlines earlier this week, because there were many reports and news that superstar Allu Arjun had shot for his cameo in the movie. Having said all these points now there are reports that are saying that movie Jawan is a part of Lokesh Kanakraj crime thriller universe, yes you heard right, how can we forget the Lokesh Kanakaraj universe of crime thriller which began with movie Kaithi and later went ahead with Vikram starring Kamal Hasasan

As we all know the upcoming movies of the LCU will be reportedly Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Leo, Rolex spinoff and others, now there are many reports which are saying the SRK’s Jawan will be having a connection with movie Vikram and Leo which has Thalapathy Vijay in the leads.

Well these no confirmation about this news, but if this news is true then it is a big news for all the superstar Shahrukh Khan and LCU fans to see the actor in the Universe of Lokesh Kanakraj, also we shall look forward to see how the character in Jawan will be having a connection with Vikram and Leo.

What are your views on the dream crossover, and how excited are you for the movie Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

