Wow! #SRKDay trends all over the twitter ahead the birthday of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan

It is only 2 days for the birthday of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the fans all over are already celebrating the special day of the actor all over the internet
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI :  Superstar Shahrukh Khan and the king Khan of Indian cinema will be celebrating his 58th birthday in the two days on 2nd November, and now the fans all over are waiting for this special date of their favourite. Indeed the fans are not keeping calm and much before the birthday of the superstar Shahrukh Khan they are showering all the love and getting ready for a special day.

There are many reports that are floating all over the Internet since morning which says that the industry will be celebrating the birthday of superstar Shahrukh Khan and the actor will be celebrating his birthday with the fans where he will be launching the teaser of his upcoming movie Dunki which is one of the most anticipated movies of the Year.

Well much before the birthday of the actor the fans all over not keeping calm but are showering and celebrating the birthday of the superstar all over the internet, check out some of the amazing tweets.

This common dp for #HappyBirthdaySRKby @srkuniverseis .

SRK FANs from across the world areexcited to celebrate their biggest festival #SRKDAYwith their love, family and idol #ShahRukhKhan

Lotof surprises along with #Dunkiteaser in store for fans, #SRKis coming to… pic.twitter.com/5oiRT2n7vV

—Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) October31, 2023  

More than 20 SRK FANs from #Nepalhave already reached Mannat  More FANs from across the globe will behere soon️ READY towitness the madness on SRK Day? ️@iamsrk@SRKUniverseNP#ShahRukhKhan#SRK#SRKDaypic.twitter.com/YbWtsT0hSD

—Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October31, 2023   

We are travelling from Jakarta to Mumbai to celebrate#SRKDaypic.twitter.com/U2p0nbGGCw

—SRKUniverse Indonesia - SRKFCI (@SRKFCI) October31, 2023  

From the streets of Bhatinda to the heart of Mumbai -The unstoppable FANs Mannat Yatra continues! ️@iamsrk@iamxharpinder#ShahRukhKhan#SRK#SRKDaypic.twitter.com/7cCLDduwfe

—Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October31, 2023  

Every SRKian on Mannat Yatra 2023 #ShahRukhKhan#SRKDaypic.twitter.com/LNG5xNLQT3

—Dunki Film (@DUNKI_FILM_) October31, 2023  

The Biggest festival of the year in just 2 days#SRKDay@iamsrkpic.twitter.com/MQnsvWxVdI

—Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) October31, 2023  

Just#2DaysToSRKDay! The excitement is off the charts as we approach the celebration of the Kingof Bollywood! @iamsrk#SRK#ShahRukhKhan#SRKDaypic.twitter.com/izxQPJ0pKI

—Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October30, 2023  
 
As we can see these tweets, many people are travelling from different parts of India just to witness the celebration of superstar Shahrukh Khan, we can also see many pictures right from the outside of the bungalow of the superstar Mannat, Bandra in Mumbai, the fans have gathered with the hoarding and the banner to show the love for the actor.

Indeed it will be a big day for all the fans of the Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and we also look forward to see what sort of gathering and celebration superstar must have kept for the fans,

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

