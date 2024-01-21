Wow! SRK's DDLJ Receives Special Mention from The Academy; Fans Overjoyed

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), continues to make waves, earning a special mention from The Academy on their official Instagram page. The post featured a clip of the nostalgic song "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna," triggering an enthusiastic response from global fans.

DDLJ, directed by Aditya Chopra, has etched its place in Indian cinema history as the longest-running film, captivating audiences for over 27 years.

The Academy's Instagram post highlighted the classic performance of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the timeless song from the 1995 blockbuster. The move sparked excitement among fans, who flooded the comments section with love for SRK and declarations of The Academy members being devoted fans of the Bollywood superstar.

Prominent figures and organizations, including Yash Raj Films and IMDb, joined in expressing their admiration for DDLJ. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna praised "KING KHAN," while Hollywood actor and writer Kal Penn shared his excitement with a heart emoji.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge narrates the love story of Raj and Simran, set against picturesque locations in India, London, and Switzerland. The film, celebrated for its unforgettable music and the magical onscreen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has become a symbol of classic Bollywood romance. Recently, the movie marked 28 years since its release, reaffirming its enduring popularity.

DDLJ's legacy extends beyond its milestone achievements, resonating as a cultural touchstone and an epitome of timeless love in Bollywood. The Academy's acknowledgement adds another feather to the film's illustrious cap.

