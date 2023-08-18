Wow! Suhana Khan reveals about leaving home at 15 and feeling 'invisible'

During the recent launch of Koel Purie’s book, ‘Clearly Invisible in Paris‘, Suhana shared that she could relate to one of the characters of the book as she too felt invisible at one point in her life when she had to move abroad for her studies at the age of 15.
Suhana Khan

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies this year. 

Suhana shared, "I wouldn’t call myself an immigrant and all. I went there to study. I left home when I was 15 for boarding school,so I think that was scary because it was definitely a culture shock, and I think it took me for a while to feel at home and when I did, it was because of the people there and their friendship , their love made me feel seen when I felt invisible."

Koel, who is also a part of The Archies, shared that she recently became friends with Suhana, Khushi and Agastya and is looking forward to working with them. The Archies is set to premiere on November 24, 2023.

