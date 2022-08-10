Wow! Suhana Khan stuns in an animal print dress, looks like she is recycling mom Gauri Khan’s wardrobe, netizens comment

Suhana Khan

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan has been making appearances like never before. The pretty daughter of Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan was recently spotted at Tania Shroff’s birthday party. The latter is Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend and her party was a star studded affair. Also in attendance were Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda who is Suhana’s rumored boyfriend. 

Also Read- Unmissable! Suhana Khan started blushing when paps complimented her for her acting debut

Netizens were quick to notice that Suhana wore her mom’s old dress and looked ravishing in it just like her mom years ago. Although she styled it a little different, the similarities were undeniable. Gauri Khan’s fan page shared a picture of her wearing the dress and Suhana wearing the animal printed off-shoulder dress. Check it out here;

One netizes commented on the pic saying, ‘They Look the Same!” Another one wrote, ‘Both are beautiful”. One commented, “Mom is just wonderful”.

On the work front, Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut soon in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will be playing the role of Veronica, while Khushi will be playing Betty, and Agastya will be seen as Archie. 

Also Read- Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble after a Mumbai resident files an FIR against the star wife for failing to give possession of a flat in Lucknow

Who do you think looked better in the dress Gauri or Suhana? 

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

About Author

Latest Video

