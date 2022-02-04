WOW: Sujoy Ghosh’s next starring Kareena Kapoor Khan to commence shooting in West Bengal suggest reports!

MUMBAI: Sujoy Ghosh had announced the Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed work, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.in 2015, he had cast Saif Ali Khan in it.

Even though the film did not materialise, he didn’t let go of the story. And now, seven years later, he will be starting the project with Saif’s wife Kareena. It will reportedly also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. It is all set to go on floors in March this year. The actress has come on board for Sujoy Ghosh’s crime mystery. ETimes had brought you this news back in October and fresh reports suggest that this development is now finalised.

The latest report stated that the cast will soon begin workshops. If things go as planned, they will be heading to a hill station in West Bengal next month where the film will be shot in a start to finish schedule.

