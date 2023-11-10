Wow! Sunny Deol approached to play Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari

MUMBAI : Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. Now the actor whose film Gadar 2 has made Rs 524 crores at the box office, is in talks for his next project, which will get his fans all excited.

As per reports, Sunny has been approached to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor reportedly showed interest in playing the role of Hanuman in the spin off of the latter. Ramayana, which will be in three parts, will feature Yash as Ravan, Ranbir as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

A source told a news portal, “Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian film industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion”

The source added, “The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman’s life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman. Everything needs to fall in place – from the date of the shoot to the commitment for the franchise spin-offs and the financial structure.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be produced by Nitesh, Madhu Mantena, Namit Malhotra, and Allu Aravind.

