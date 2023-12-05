Wow! Sunny Deol drops an unseen cute picture with his son Rajveer Deol to wish him on his birthday

MUMBAI: Rajveer Deol, son of superstar Sunny Deol, as been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his looks, the starkid is less to be seen on social media, but wherever there is a picture of Rajveer Deol the fans shower all the love and look forward to more of his clicks.

Today the starkid is celebrating 31st birthday, and the fans all over are excited and are wishing Rajveer Deol on his special day, well having said that papa Deol, our very own Sunny Paaji dropped an unseen picture with his son on the occasion of his birthday.

As we can see, taking to his social media handle actor Sunny Deol dropped this picture along with his son Rajveer Deol wishing him on his birthday. The actor shared, ‘Happy Birthday my son. Lots of love’



This is indeed of one the cutest pictures of actor Sunny Deol with his son Rajveer Deol, and the picture speaks about the love and the bond shared by this father and son duo. This picture is indeed getting lot of love from the fans and audience all over the internet and they are wishing Rajveer Deol on his special day.

We wish Rajveer Deol a very happy birthday and we look forward to see more of the star in the coming days.

