Wow! Sunny Deol drops an unseen cute picture with his son Rajveer Deol to wish him on his birthday

This picture of actor Sunny Deal along with his son Rajveer Deol is grabbing the attention; the fans are not keeping calm but wishing the star son on his birthday
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 17:37
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: Rajveer Deol, son of superstar Sunny Deol, as been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his looks, the starkid is less to be seen on social media, but wherever there is a picture of Rajveer Deol the fans shower all the love and look forward to more of his clicks.

Today the starkid is celebrating 31st birthday, and the fans all over are excited and are wishing Rajveer Deol on his special day, well having said that papa Deol, our very own Sunny Paaji dropped an unseen picture with his son on the occasion of his birthday.

As we can see, taking to his social media handle actor Sunny Deol dropped this picture along with his son Rajveer Deol wishing him on his birthday. The actor shared, ‘Happy Birthday my son. Lots of love’

 
As we can see, taking to his social media handle actor Sunny Deol dropped this picture along with his son Rajveer Deol wishing him on his birthday. The actor shared, ‘Happy Birthday my son. Lots of love’

ALSO READ – WOW! Allu Arjun to star in The Immortal Ashwatthama? Super excited fans say, “Wow hope it happens”

This is indeed of one the cutest pictures of actor Sunny Deol with his son Rajveer Deol, and the picture speaks about the love and the bond shared by this father and son duo. This picture is indeed getting lot of love from the fans and audience all over the internet and they are wishing Rajveer Deol on his special day.

We wish Rajveer Deol a very happy birthday and we look forward to see more of the star in the coming days.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! “Her daughter is exact carbon copy of Aaradhya Bachchan” netizens as they see daughter of Mahima Chaudhary

Rajveer Deol RAJVEER DEOL BIRTHDAY Sunny Deol Bobby Deol Dharmendra Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 17:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Exclusive! Anaya Soni roped in for Bhavin Bhanushali starrer OTT movie?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry. A few...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Oops! Sreemoyi accidentally answers Radhika's parents call, Night out ruined
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
WOW! Here’s where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged – Venue details inside
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple have not...
Delicious! From Kebabs to vegan options, here’s what will be served at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s food menu at the engagement
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. A couple of days...
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Anupama shifts to USA leave the family back to begin a new life and full fill her dreams
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
WOW! Here’s where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged – Venue details inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
WOW! Here’s where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged – Venue details inside
Parineeti Chopra
Delicious! From Kebabs to vegan options, here’s what will be served at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s food menu at the engagement
Parineeti Chopra
Whoa! Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s net worth
Aaradhya Bachchan
Must Read! “Her daughter is the exact carbon copy of Aaradhya Bachchan”- netizens on Mahima Chaudhary's daughter
Priyanka Chopra
Awesome! Priyanka Chopra to attend cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s Engagement
arjun
WOW! Allu Arjun to star in The Immortal Ashwatthama? Super excited fans say, “Wow hope it happens”