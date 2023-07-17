Wow! Sunny Deol expresses the emotions behind the iconic 'handpump' scene from Gadar

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol who is all geared up for the release of ‘Gadar 2’, has opened up on the emotions he felt while filming the most iconic ‘handpump’ scene in the first instalment of the movie.

Sunny, along with his co-star Ameesha Patel will be seen promoting their upcoming sequel to the 2001 romantic period action drama ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, on the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

One of Bollywood’s most iconic scenes is the ‘handpump scene’ in the first edition of ‘Gadar’ where Sunny Deol uproots a hand pump in anger during a face-off with Amrish Puri.

Shedding some light on the emotions that he felt while bringing this scene to life, Sunny Deol shared, “It’s not about a person uprooting a hand pump; it’s about an emotional journey where one finds strength in the love and support of his family.”

He further elaborates that when a person is emotionally trapped, surrounded by his family on all sides, he would take such a step to save his children and wife from a difficult situation. In those moments, the divine essence of Waheguru dwells within us, guiding our actions. And that’s how the scene came into the picture and became an audience-adored scene of all time.

