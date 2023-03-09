Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’

MUMBAI: The 22-year-old actor Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel. The movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny and Ameesha Patel, successfully enticed moviegoers back into theaters after the epidemic had a substantial negative influence on box office receipts.

In a recent interview, Sunny Deol was asked to select an actor in his opinion, who is underappreciated and deserves more support. In response, Sunny said that Bobby Deol deserved far more and ought to be cast in more admirable parts.

Sunny Deol was questioned about an actor who he believes deserves more during a conversation with a popular news portal. Sunny said, “I think my brother (Bobby Deol). He deserves much more. He deserves to get more positive roles and cast as a hero. I just feel a lot of people in the industry are a little scared of the Deols.”

He continued, laughing, that despite not being given a fair shot in the profession, they had managed to succeed.

He said, “Humein fair chance nahi diya jaata. Phir bhi hum apna raasta dhund lete hain,” said Sunny Deol. He further said that his brother Bobby Deol is very proud and happy for him and the success of Gadar 2. “We have been hugging each other, we are so happy. He is on top of the world.”

In addition, Sunny Deol was questioned about the one thing he would never do in real life. He answered, “Sunny Deol will never do anything which is going to be damaging for the youth, on the screen.”

In the same interview, the Ghayal actor made another intriguing disclosure. Sunny Deol revealed his ideal method of collaboration with Alia Bhatt.

He mentioned, “I like Alia Bhatt a lot. It will be interesting to do a film with her. I'm not saying as hero-heroine or opposite (each other), I'm talking it could be anything like a daughter-father.”

He also acknowledged Alia winning the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi and said, “Very good for her because she deserves it.”

Credit – Pinkvilla