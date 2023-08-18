Wow! Sunny Deol reveals if he would be back as Tara Singh in Gadar 3, read to find out

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is currently experiencing a wave of success following the triumph of his recent film, Gadar 2, in which he shares the screen with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in leading roles.

Commencing production on August 11, 2023, the film has already surpassed the impressive milestone of Rs 500 crore in global earnings, establishing itself as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films to date.

Helmed by director Anil Sharma, this sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha continues the narrative of Tara Singh, who embarks on a mission to rescue his son from Pakistan.

The period-based action drama boasts a screenplay by Shaktimaan Talwar and has been receiving abundant love and acclaim from its audience. Recently, the Gadar team shared insights into what audiences can anticipate from the forthcoming sequel, Gadar 3.

During an interaction with DNA, the Gadar team opened up about what the audience can expect from the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel, Gadar 3, and whether Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Tara Singh.

He said, “You need to wait and watch. It says ‘to be continued.” The film’s second lead, Utkarsh Sharma continued by adding, “Even I don’t know. He has kept the cards close to his chest but I know there is something brewing in his mind.”

Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who made her Bollywood debut through the film shared that despite being part of the film, she was still surprised by the ending.

She revealed, “I had no idea that was going to happen. Even when we watched the first-day first show in Mumbai, we left before the credits because we wanted to leave before the other members of the audience. We went again and this time we were all covered up to avoid being recognized. That is when I stayed till the end. That’s when I saw the ‘to be continued’ line in the end. I looked at Anil sir and he started laughing.”

