Wow! Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur spotted making rare appearance at Gadar 2 premier, Dharmendra, Rajveer Deol too seen

Friday night saw a slew of celebs for the much awaited premiere of Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. Among them there were some surprising appearances too and one of them was Sunny Deol's mother and Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur.
MUMBAI: Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and screenplay are all attributed to make it a huge success. Gadar 2 hit the cinema halls yesterday and is winning hearts all over again. Fans are flocking to theaters from all over the country to see their favorite actor Sunny Deol after a long time on the big screens.

Friday night saw a slew of celebs for the much awaited premiere of Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2. Among them there were some surprising appearances too and one of them was Sunny Deol’s mother and Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur. 

Dharmendra who was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was also seen in an all black suit with a printed shirt and black cap. 

 

 

Bobby Deol with wife Tania and younger son Rajveer Deol were also spotted at the premiere. Sunny came in his full Tara Singh get up. Rajveer meanwhile is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Dono opposite Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma. 

Other celebs who were at the premiere included Jackie Shroff, Pooja Batra, Nana Patekar and Vatsal Seth, among many others.

Talking about the film, Anil Sharma had earlier said, “We have worked with the same cast and characters Tara Singh (Sunny), Sakina (Amisha) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). The story too has progressed 22 years ahead. My son (Utkarsh) has grown from a kid to a youngster so it’s a natural progression for everyone. For the new audience it will be a new film and for old timers it’s a sequel.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

