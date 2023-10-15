Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol follows father's footsteps, here's how

MUMBAI: Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, a romantic drama directed by his father and veteran actor Sunny Deol.

However, the film failed to impress the audience and the critics and was declared a box office disaster. In a candid interview with ETimes, Karan spoke about how he dealt with the failure of his first film and the challenges he faces as a star kid in the industry.

Karan said that his father, Sunny Deol, has been his inspiration and motivation to keep working hard and be patient in the film industry. He pointed out that his father took 22 years to reach the level of success he has achieved with his latest film Gadar 2, which has broken several box office records and become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

Karan said that he admires his father’s perseverance and dedication to his craft. It has inspired Karan to follow his father’s strategy when it comes to finding work and success in the film industry that has new faces coming up every day.

Karan admitted that he is currently looking for work and is facing a tough competition in the industry. He said that he is learning to be patient and wait for the right opportunities, just like his father Sunny Deol has followed throughout his career. “I’m still struggling and looking for work,” he said.

When asked about the nepotism debate in Bollywood, Karan said that he feels that people are quick to judge and criticise those who come from film families.

He said that there is a lot of pressure and expectations on star kids and people are waiting to bring them down. He also confessed that he sometimes doubts his own abilities after reading negative comments and reviews on social media, which can affect his mental health.

Karan’s younger brother Rajveer Deol also recently made his debut with the film Dono, which has received a lukewarm response from the audience and has barely crossed the Rs 1 crore mark at the box office in four days.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has emerged as a blockbuster hit and has earned rave reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

