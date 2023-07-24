Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer to make his acting debut with Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma in ‘Dono’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 12:32
MUMBAI :Two more star kids are all set to be seen making their mark into Bollywood. Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon will star opposite Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra, in Sooraj Barjatya and Avinish Barjatya's upcoming soon. The film now finally has a title and its poster has been released.

The poster shows Paloma and Rajveer sitting by the beach facing the sea. The film will be the 59th film under Rajshri Production, and will be helmed by Avinash Barjatya. The much awaited teaser of the love story will be out tomorrow.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram account, Paloma wrote, “It’s the start of a new beginning!

#Dono, teaser out tomorrow!”

 

 

Speaking of the debutante director Avinash, he has worked as an Assistant Director for Salman Khan’s film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He has also worked as an Associate Director for Uunchai, which was released the previous year.

Dono is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodBubble

 

 

Palloma Thakeria dhillon rajshri films Rajveer Deol Sunny Deol Karan Deol Sooraj Barjatya Avnish Barjatya Movie News Poonam Dhillon TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 12:32

