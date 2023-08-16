Wow! Sunny Deol talks about the success of Gadar 2, 'I am amazed...'

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is currently riding on the success of Gadar 2. The sequel to the much-loved Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released on Friday, August 11. And going by the initial box office reports,

Gadar 2 has secured a Rs 40.10 crore opening, racing ahead of its direct competitor, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which sits at Rs 10.26 crore.

Also read - OMG! This video of Sunny Deol getting angry at a fan goes viral, take a look

Now, clearly in a happy space, Sunny Deol says in an interview,

"I am indeed very happy. When we did the second part of Gadar, we never knew it would be so loved by the audience. Two whole generations have gone by since we did the first Gadar. And still, people are as excited as they were the first time. I am amazed and very very happy. We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet."

The box office collections of Gadar 2 on the opening day are as high as they were when the first Gadar had opened, despite competition from Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. When reminded of the same, Sunny laughs joyously and adds, "Yes, I know. It's God's blessing and the love of the people."

Sunny looks exactly the same now as he did 22 years ago in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. What is the secret recipe of his longevity? And embarrassed Sunny adds, "I don't know! I don't think about how old I am. I've never done that. I've always done my work to the best of my abilities regardless of my age.'

While Gadar 2 may have grabbed the lion's share of the collection, critic reviews have been unflattering. When asked about the trashy malicious reviews of Gadar 2 he chuckles, "I'm used to it. I don't pay attention to these things.

Also read - Wow! Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur spotted making rare appearance at Gadar 2 premier, Dharmendra, Rajveer Deol too seen

Sunny and the team of Gadar 2 now plan a multi-city tour. "The love of people everywhere has to be attended to. We are planning to visit several cities now that they have shown their unconditional love for our film. I can't believe people still love me so much," Sunny signs off.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Zoom





