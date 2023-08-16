Wow! Sunny Deol talks about the success of Gadar 2, 'I am amazed...'

Sunny Deol is currently riding on the success of Gadar 2. The sequel to the much-loved Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released on Friday, August 11. And going by the initial box office reports, Gadar 2 has secured a Rs 40.10 crore opening, racing ahead of its direct competitor, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which sits at Rs 10.26 crore.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 05:30
movie_image: 
Sunny

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is currently riding on the success of Gadar 2. The sequel to the much-loved Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released on Friday, August 11. And going by the initial box office reports,
Gadar 2 has secured a Rs 40.10 crore opening, racing ahead of its direct competitor, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which sits at Rs 10.26 crore. 

Also read - OMG! This video of Sunny Deol getting angry at a fan goes viral, take a look

Now, clearly in a happy space, Sunny Deol says in an interview, 
"I am indeed very happy. When we did the second part of Gadar, we never knew it would be so loved by the audience. Two whole generations have gone by since we did the first Gadar. And still, people are as excited as they were the first time. I am amazed and very very happy. We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet."

The box office collections of Gadar 2 on the opening day are as high as they were when the first Gadar had opened, despite competition from Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. When reminded of the same, Sunny laughs joyously and adds, "Yes, I know. It's God's blessing and the love of the people."

Sunny looks exactly the same now as he did 22 years ago in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. What is the secret recipe of his longevity? And embarrassed Sunny adds, "I don't know! I don't think about how old I am. I've never done that. I've always done my work to the best of my abilities regardless of my age.'

While Gadar 2 may have grabbed the lion's share of the collection, critic reviews have been unflattering. When asked about the trashy malicious reviews of Gadar 2 he chuckles, "I'm used to it. I don't pay attention to these things.

Also read - Wow! Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur spotted making rare appearance at Gadar 2 premier, Dharmendra, Rajveer Deol too seen

Sunny and the team of Gadar 2 now plan a multi-city tour. "The love of people everywhere has to be attended to. We are planning to visit several cities now that they have shown their unconditional love for our film. I can't believe people still love me so much," Sunny signs off.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Zoom 


    
 

Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Utkarsh Sharma Simrat Kaur Gadar 2 Gadar Ek Prem Katha Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Falaq Naaz gives a befitting reply to Elvish’s fans who threatened her and Avinash; reveals if she was hurt when Pooja Bhatt nominated her
MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan threatens to rusticate Savi from Bhosle College
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Wow! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra reveal some interesting facts about their relationship, read more
MUMBAI:  Tejaswwi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular couples in the telly land. The two recently...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Revealed! Isha and Ishaan’s bond revealed, Savi finds it hard to believe
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Junooniyatt: Emotional! Dadaji makes a request to Baljeet
MUMBAI:  Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Kya Baat Hai! Sheezan Khan talks about his sister Falaq Naaz's game in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says “What you saw that is the real Falaq, she is this way and hence the audience still remembers her game”
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
Recent Stories
Sunny
Wow! Sunny Deol talks about the success of Gadar 2, 'I am amazed...'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amrish Puri
Interesting! THIS legendary villain never won a Filmfare Best Negative Role Award despite blockbuster movies and numerous nominations
Suniel Shetty
What! When Suniel Shetty spoke about the volatile relationship he has with Akshay Kumar’s secretary, “There was a little bit of tension…”
Dharmendra
Really! When Hema Malini revealed about her relationship with Dharmendra, “We are fighting all the time”
Saif Ali Khan
What! When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his ex wife Amrita Singh not letting him meet his children Sara and Ibrahim; “Each time I look at their pictures, I feel like crying”
Akshay Kumar
What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more
Ghulam
What! When Aamir Khan revealed that he didn’t think Rani Mukerji’s voice would suit her role in Ghulam, Read on to know more