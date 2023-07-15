Wow! Sunny Singh opens up about his bond with Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI :Actor Sunny Singh, known for his roles in films like Aakash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, recently opened up about his friendship with co-star Kartik Aaryan and other actors from the movies.

Sunny mentioned that he shares a great bond with Kartik, describing their chemistry as riotous. He revealed that they not only go to the same gym but also live in close proximity. Sunny also recalled the time when Kartik took him to enjoy roadside Chinese food.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sunny revealed that his bonding with Kartik has always been good. They are like college friends and keep laughing whenever they are together. They currently go to the same gym as well. Nushrratt, Sonali and Kartik have been there for him in his good and bad times, he adds.

He further reveals that they sometimes get busy. He feels good when they are busy. But, whenever they talk on the phone or meet, they go back to laughing and having fun. Kartik took him to Sagar Chinese. He was sitting at home and Kartik had this idea in mind to pass time. He had bought a new car and they went on a drive. Kartik later wanted to eat roadside Chinese.

Sunny Singh was recently seen in the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial tanked at the box-office due to controversies surrounding the film.

