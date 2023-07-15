Wow! Sunny Singh opens up about his bond with Kartik Aaryan

Actor Sunny Singh, known for his roles in films like Aakash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, recently opened up about his friendship with co-star Kartik Aaryan and other actors from the movies.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 16:04
movie_image: 
Sunny Singh

MUMBAI :Actor Sunny Singh, known for his roles in films like Aakash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, recently opened up about his friendship with co-star Kartik Aaryan and other actors from the movies.

Also read -  Shocking! “Yeh dono toh papa aur beti lag rahe hain”, Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur get trolled as they are clicked together

Sunny mentioned that he shares a great bond with Kartik, describing their chemistry as riotous. He revealed that they not only go to the same gym but also live in close proximity. Sunny also recalled the time when Kartik took him to enjoy roadside Chinese food.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sunny revealed that his bonding with Kartik has always been good. They are like college friends and keep laughing whenever they are together. They currently go to the same gym as well. Nushrratt, Sonali and Kartik have been there for him in his good and bad times, he adds.

Also read -  Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'

He further reveals that they sometimes get busy. He feels good when they are busy. But, whenever they talk on the phone or meet, they go back to laughing and having fun. Kartik took him to Sagar Chinese. He was sitting at home and Kartik had this idea in mind to pass time. He had bought a new car and they went on a drive. Kartik later wanted to eat roadside Chinese.

Sunny Singh was recently seen in the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial tanked at the box-office due to controversies surrounding the film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

 

Kartik Aaryan Sunny Singh Nushrratt Bharuccha Sonnalli Sehgall Pyaar Ka Punchnama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 16:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Challenges! Sahiba loses the competition to Angad and Khushii
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media
MUMBAI: Recently, there was a big news that made it to the headlines that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to star in YRF’s...
Woah! Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Cyrus Broacha compares the Bigg Boss house with 'concentration camp', read more
MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Cyrus Broacha has shared his first podcast since leaving the popular reality...
Exclusive! RadhaKrishn actor Kuunal Gaud roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Many...
Woah! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Atul Parchure reveals the complications he faced amid the treatment of his cancerous tumor
MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood, television and Marathi actor Atul Parchure, who is known for his roles in The Kapil Sharma...
Wow! Agneepath director Karan Malhotra to direct the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kkrish 4
MUMBAI: Fans are desperately waiting for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. There have been a lot of speculations about when...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media
KARAN MALHOTRA
Wow! Agneepath director Karan Malhotra to direct the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kkrish 4
Sunny Leone talks about her journey
Must read! Sunny Leone talks about her journey in the adult film career
Avneet
Super Sexy! Avneet Kaur raises temperature as she drops pictures from her vacation
Project K
WHAT! Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan starrer Project K titled Kaalchakra? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the title
Shanaya Kapoor
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”