Wow! Supriya Menon Prithviraj Melts Hearts with Sweet Salaar Tribute

Supriya Menon shares BTS love and praises hubby Prithviraj's stellar Salaar performance.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 21:40
movie_image: 
Supriya

MUMBAI: Supriya Menon Prithviraj recently took to social media to shower love on her husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran, following the release of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The film, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj in lead roles, hit theatres on December 22, 2023, and it's creating quite a buzz.

In a heartfelt post, Supriya shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the Salaar shoot, expressing her joy in watching the film. She complimented the stellar performances, fantastic music, art direction, and cinematography, creating anticipation for moviegoers.

The journalist-turned-entertainment enthusiast didn't hold back in praising director Prashanth Neel's world-building skills and giving a special shoutout to Rebel Star Prabhas for his exceptional performance. Supriya also encouraged everyone to experience Salaar on the big screen, appreciating the director's vision and Prabhas's on-screen charisma.

Also Read:Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie

Supriya's social media feed became a nostalgic journey with throwback pictures featuring Prabhas and Tinnu Anand from the time Salaar was in production. As for Salaar's reception, early reports indicate a positive response, breaking Prabhas's post-Baahubali dry spell. The film, a retelling of Prashanth Neel's 2014 Ugramm, explores action, drama, and the deep bonds of friendship, creating an emotional connection with the audience.

While some critics mention a lengthy screenplay and underwhelming music, these factors haven't overshadowed Salaar's success. The film concluded on an exciting note with the announcement of its sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

Starring an ensemble cast, including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and others, Salaar delves into a gripping battle for control over the fictional realm of Khansaar. Prithviraj Sukumaran shines as Vardharaja Mannar, the new leader, unravels a narrative filled with friendship, betrayal, politics, trust, and mind games. The anticipation for the second part is high, promising answers to lingering questions.

Also Read: Must Read! Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills on Salaar: A Game of Thrones Scale Drama!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla

    
 

Supriya Menon Prithviraj Salaar Prithviraj Sukumaran Prabhas Part 1 - Ceasefire Prashanth Neel Salaar sequel Khansaar friendship action drama Bollywood Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 21:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Salaar Twitter Erupts: Prabhas Steals Hearts, Fans Declare Blockbuster
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by the maestro behind KGF 2, Prashanth Neel, has...
What! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: Engaged and Expecting
MUMBAI: In a recent report from PEOPLE, it's official – Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged and gearing up...
Wow! Supriya Menon Prithviraj Melts Hearts with Sweet Salaar Tribute
MUMBAI: Supriya Menon Prithviraj recently took to social media to shower love on her husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran,...
Fascinating! "Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video" Arrives on Netflix: Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan Lead in a Riveting Suspense Thriller
MUMBAI: Transitioning from a successful theatrical run, the film is now accessible for streaming, promising audiences a...
Interesting! Monster Machine Gun in "Animal": Art Director Suresh Selvarajan Teases Its Appearance in Sequel "Animal Park"
MUMBAI: The monstrous machine gun, operated by Ranbir Kapoor in "Animal," has garnered attention for its realness and...
Exclusive! Arpita Pandey Joins the Cast of Shemaroo TV's Mythological Series 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Prabhas
Wow! Salaar Twitter Erupts: Prabhas Steals Hearts, Fans Declare Blockbuster
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabhas
Wow! Salaar Twitter Erupts: Prabhas Steals Hearts, Fans Declare Blockbuster
Suresh
Interesting! Monster Machine Gun in "Animal": Art Director Suresh Selvarajan Teases Its Appearance in Sequel "Animal Park"
Dunki
Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot
Sajid Nadiadwala
Wow! Sajid Nadiadwala And Salman Khan’s latest appearance raises speculation about a new collaborative project? Here’s the truth?
aqueline Fernandes
OMG! Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez, “I will go all out to expose”
Salaar
Fascinating! Prabhas starrer film Salaar’s sequel name unveiled; called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam