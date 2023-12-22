Wow! Supriya Menon Prithviraj Melts Hearts with Sweet Salaar Tribute

MUMBAI: Supriya Menon Prithviraj recently took to social media to shower love on her husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran, following the release of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The film, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj in lead roles, hit theatres on December 22, 2023, and it's creating quite a buzz.

In a heartfelt post, Supriya shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the Salaar shoot, expressing her joy in watching the film. She complimented the stellar performances, fantastic music, art direction, and cinematography, creating anticipation for moviegoers.

The journalist-turned-entertainment enthusiast didn't hold back in praising director Prashanth Neel's world-building skills and giving a special shoutout to Rebel Star Prabhas for his exceptional performance. Supriya also encouraged everyone to experience Salaar on the big screen, appreciating the director's vision and Prabhas's on-screen charisma.

Supriya's social media feed became a nostalgic journey with throwback pictures featuring Prabhas and Tinnu Anand from the time Salaar was in production. As for Salaar's reception, early reports indicate a positive response, breaking Prabhas's post-Baahubali dry spell. The film, a retelling of Prashanth Neel's 2014 Ugramm, explores action, drama, and the deep bonds of friendship, creating an emotional connection with the audience.

While some critics mention a lengthy screenplay and underwhelming music, these factors haven't overshadowed Salaar's success. The film concluded on an exciting note with the announcement of its sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

Starring an ensemble cast, including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and others, Salaar delves into a gripping battle for control over the fictional realm of Khansaar. Prithviraj Sukumaran shines as Vardharaja Mannar, the new leader, unravels a narrative filled with friendship, betrayal, politics, trust, and mind games. The anticipation for the second part is high, promising answers to lingering questions.

