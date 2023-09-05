Wow! Is Sushmita Sen Back with her ex Rohman Shawl, Read more

Sushmita Sen was seen attending an event along with her ex Rohman Shawl, well are they back together?
MUMBAI :Sushmita Sen is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them not only with her amazing projects but also with her social media activities.

Over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with beautiful posts and pictures which are indeed giving some major inspiration and also some fitness and fashion goals, as we know she has been in a relationship with Rohman Shawl we have seen many pictures and posts along with him.

ALSO READ – Aww! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares the first glimpse of her son Vayu, check out the pics

Earlier we came to know about the breakup news of this couple but recently Sushmita Sen was seen attending an event along with her ex Rohman Shawl, yes you heard right, a video of the actress along with her ex Rohman Shawl is grabbing the attention of the fans and the fans are showering all the love towards this Jodi, well there are many comments which are saying that is Sushmita Sen back with her ex Rohman Shawl.

What are your views on the actress Sushmita Sen, and do you really think she is back with Rohman Shawl, also how will you rate this Jodi, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Exclusive! Shubh Labh actor Ishan Saxena roped in for movie Patna Shukla

