WOW: Sushmita Sen bonds with her daughter Alisah over Spanish song ‘lasoledad’!

MUMBAI: Sushmita was in the news recently after she formally announced separation from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a lovely throwback picture with Rohman and wrote, ‘We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga’

She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely video of herself where she is seen singing her favourite Spanish song with her daughter Alisah. In the video, the actress along with her daughter is seen travelling in their car. While Sushmita is seen sitting next to the driver, Alisah is seen sitting in the passenger’s seat. Dressed in a black outfit, Sushmita looks stunning as ever. Her cool shades complement her overall look.

She captioned the video, ‘#lasoledad A Spanish song I’ve loved since my teenage…and now my teenager sings along with me!!! Aah, life comes a full circle!!! May you always find the courage to sing through life’s journey Alisah Shona…This memory I will cherish a lifetime!!! #proudmaa’

CREDIT: TOI