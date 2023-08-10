Wow! Swara Bhasker candidly shares her journey into motherhood and the experience of childbirth; Says ‘It’s also the hardest thing…’

MUMBAI: Swara Bhasker is renowned for both her powerful acting in films and for being a confident, strong lady. The Bollywood actress and her activist husband Fahad Ahmad just entered the lovely stage of parenthood with the birth of their first child, a baby girl. The couple previously announced the birth of their child, Raabiyaa, on September 23 on social media. Swara, however, believes that giving birth was the most difficult thing she has ever done.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress frequently appears to provide a glimpse inside their joyous festivities as they bring their new child home. The new mother is obviously thrilled and over the moon, as seen by everything from their daughter's "Chhathhi" ritual to sharing a touching photo of her soundly sleeping in her cradle.

Swara Bhasker believes that childbirth is not a walk in the park, despite the fact that she is undoubtedly enjoying everything. The star recently discussed her labor and delivery experience and said, “It’s a blessing. It’s also the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I can’t believe that women have done this for millennia without epidurals and multiple times.”

She also thanked the medical staff and her family for supporting them during every stage of her pregnancy and delivery. She said, “Fahad and I are so grateful for all the help and support we’ve had from our doctors and the teams and staff and the hospital and our family, friends and well-wishers. We are blessed to be enveloped in love. The birthing experience really makes you realize that we don’t thank our mothers enough.”

On February 16 of this year, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, a social activist, and her long-term partner Fahad Ahmad got married.

The actress has appeared in several successful films, not only Veere Di Wedding. Her amazing collection of work covers Raanjhanaa to Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah, and Sheer Qorma, as well as other critically and financially successful movies. Mrs. Falani, the actress' upcoming project, has reportedly finished production and is due for release at some point this year, according to rumors.

