Wow! Taapsee Pannu Cherishes a 'Special Day'; Enjoying a Lunch Date with rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe and Sister Shagun

MUMBAI : Mathias Boe, a former badminton player, and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu have long been the subject of dating rumors. Although the two want to keep their relationship quiet, they frequently appear in one another's holiday photos and birthday messages. Taapsee Pannu uploaded a photo of herself, her sister Shagun Pannu, and her boyfriend Mathias Boe leaving for lunch in Mumbai on Sunday.

Taapsee posted photos from her outing with Mathias Boe and Shagun Pannu to her Instagram stories. She, Shagun, and Mathias may be seen seated at a table at the restaurant in the first image. Shagun was spotted posing close to her sister while the actress and her boyfriend were seated across from one another. While Mathias looked dashing in white printed shirt and beige slacks, Taapsee looked stunning in a peach ethnic suit with floral embroidery. Taapsee posted the image on her Instagram and stated, "Special day Special people Special place."

Shagun Pannu also posted a photo of herself and Taapsee taking a selfie. You cannot miss the happiness on their faces! It's a special day, the caption stated. Look at the images below.

Following the social media popularity of a picture of Taapsee and Mathias from their Maldives holiday in 2020, rumors about their relationship began to circulate. Also in 2020, Mathias wished her a happy birthday and posted a wonderful photo and wrote, “Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we are getting old fast, especially you. Can't believe how lucky I'm that I found someone who don't find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep you smiling."

Taapsee Pannu is working on several intriguing ideas. She will co-star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also appear in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the two Haseen Dillruba sequels.

Credit:- Pinkvilla

