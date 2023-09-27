Wow! Taapsee Pannu drops poster of her production venture Dhak Dhak, announces release date

The story of Dhak Dhak is about four fearless women from different backgrounds, cultures and experiences who come together to take thrilling bike rides from Delhi to Khardung La.
MUMBAI:  Actress Taapsee Pannu’s production venture 'Dhak Dhak' has been the talk of town ever since it was announced. It is a story of four women and their life changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world. It is produced by Taapsee’s Outsiders Films in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film has a stellar star cast that includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Taapsee has now dropped the film poster on her instagram page writing, “My 4 heroes coming to take you along on a journey of their lifetime on13th OCTOBER 2023Get the engine revving !!!!!#DhakDhak.”

The poster shows all the four leading women sitting on motorbikes, ready to take us on a thrilling ride. The film will hit the big screens on 13th October 2023. 

Check out the poster here;

The story of Dhak Dhak is about four fearless women from different backgrounds, cultures and experiences who come together to take thrilling bike rides from Delhi to Khardung La. Through the journey, they discover a lot about themselves and the other which changes their destiny forever. Dhak Dhak is a Tarun Dudeja directorial and is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Pinkvilla 

