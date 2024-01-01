Wow! Taapsee Pannu opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dunki; Says ‘This was a dream of sorts…’

Taapsee stated in a recent interview, “This was a dream or a benchmark of sorts that I never thought I’ll be able to achieve because I really did not keep it in my list. I was like, ‘This is too good to be true, let’s just not even keep it in my list because if I don’t achieve it, I’ll keep feeling bad about it.'”
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI: Recently, Taapsee Pannu talked candidly about her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on the Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki. She claimed that it was a dream she would never have imagined fulfilling.

Taapsee stated in a recent interview, “This was a dream or a benchmark of sorts that I never thought I’ll be able to achieve because I really did not keep it in my list. I was like, ‘This is too good to be true, let’s just not even keep it in my list because if I don’t achieve it, I’ll keep feeling bad about it.'”

(Also read: Dunki: Whoa! Taapsee Pannu reveals her experience of working with real prisoners in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer)

Taapsee Pannu also mentioned that she had learned a lot from the things Shah Rukh Khan told her. She stated, “Now because I have worked for two years shooting this film (Dunki), I was lucky enough to be with him (Shah Rukh Khan) every single day. We have shot together, there is hardly any stuff we have without each other. It was learning not just in front of the camera, it is learning beyond the camera. Because the stories that he tells you about his experiences in the last 35 years in the industry to the tricks of actors in front of the camera.”

In addition, Taapsee admitted that she wanted to take in every moment of filming with SRK as she never knew when she would have the chance to collaborate with him again. She stated, “All these things have changed me as a human being, as a professional and as an actor which I am going to keep with me in the future. I hope I have made the most of each and every day I have been with him (SRK) on the set because I was very well aware that this might be my first and the last time, you never know.”

The female lead in Dunki, Manu Randhawa, is portrayed by Taapsee Pannu. On December 21, the movie was released, and reviews were mixed.

(Also read: Dunki: Whoa! Taapsee Pannu reveals her experience of working with real prisoners in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Taapsee Pannu Vicky Kaushal Boman Irani Vijay Sethupathi Deepika Padukone Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News JAWAN ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee Challenges Bollywood's Obsession with Box Office Numbers: 'Measurement of Success Is Changing'
MUMBAI: The post-pandemic era has witnessed a seismic shift in the cinematic landscape, with box office numbers...
What! Did you know? Salman Khan exiled Anurag Kashyap from the most popular film Tere Naam due to THIS reason; Here’s why?
MUMBAI : Salman Khan, also referred to as the "Bhai" of Bollywood, is a man with a reputation for being amiable but...
Interesting! Star Kids Shine in Bollywood: Suhana Khan, Rajveer Deol, and Others Carry Forward Family Legacy in 2023
MUMBAI : The year 2023 witnessed a dynamic influx of star kids making their mark in Bollywood, carving a niche for...
Wow! Taapsee Pannu opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dunki; Says ‘This was a dream of sorts…’
MUMBAI: Recently, Taapsee Pannu talked candidly about her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on the Rajkumar Hirani film...
What! Dino Morea Expresses Desire for Fatherhood but Emphasizes Need for a Partner
MUMBAI : Actor Dino Morea reveals his earnest desire for fatherhood but underscores the significance of having a life...
Amazing! Shruti Haasan posted unseen pictures and videos from Salaar’s set; Saying ‘these awesome awesome people…’
MUMBAI : On Thursday, the actor Shruti Haasan posted a few never-before-seen pictures and clips from the sets of the...
Recent Stories
Manoj Bajpayee
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee Challenges Bollywood's Obsession with Box Office Numbers: 'Measurement of Success Is Changing'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manoj Bajpayee
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee Challenges Bollywood's Obsession with Box Office Numbers: 'Measurement of Success Is Changing'
Anurag Kashyap
What! Did you know? Salman Khan exiled Anurag Kashyap from the most popular film Tere Naam due to THIS reason; Here’s why?
Suhana Khan
Interesting! Star Kids Shine in Bollywood: Suhana Khan, Rajveer Deol, and Others Carry Forward Family Legacy in 2023
Dino Morea
What! Dino Morea Expresses Desire for Fatherhood but Emphasizes Need for a Partner
Shruti Haasan
Amazing! Shruti Haasan posted unseen pictures and videos from Salaar’s set; Saying ‘these awesome awesome people…’
Rajkumar Hirani
Wow! Rajkumar Hirani Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Brave Choice in 'Dunki,' Emphasizes Social Message Over Box Office