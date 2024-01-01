Wow! Taapsee Pannu opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dunki; Says ‘This was a dream of sorts…’

MUMBAI: Recently, Taapsee Pannu talked candidly about her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on the Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki. She claimed that it was a dream she would never have imagined fulfilling.

Taapsee stated in a recent interview, “This was a dream or a benchmark of sorts that I never thought I’ll be able to achieve because I really did not keep it in my list. I was like, ‘This is too good to be true, let’s just not even keep it in my list because if I don’t achieve it, I’ll keep feeling bad about it.'”

Taapsee Pannu also mentioned that she had learned a lot from the things Shah Rukh Khan told her. She stated, “Now because I have worked for two years shooting this film (Dunki), I was lucky enough to be with him (Shah Rukh Khan) every single day. We have shot together, there is hardly any stuff we have without each other. It was learning not just in front of the camera, it is learning beyond the camera. Because the stories that he tells you about his experiences in the last 35 years in the industry to the tricks of actors in front of the camera.”

In addition, Taapsee admitted that she wanted to take in every moment of filming with SRK as she never knew when she would have the chance to collaborate with him again. She stated, “All these things have changed me as a human being, as a professional and as an actor which I am going to keep with me in the future. I hope I have made the most of each and every day I have been with him (SRK) on the set because I was very well aware that this might be my first and the last time, you never know.”

The female lead in Dunki, Manu Randhawa, is portrayed by Taapsee Pannu. On December 21, the movie was released, and reviews were mixed.

Credit- The Indian Express