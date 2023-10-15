Wow! Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary expresses eagerness for a reunion with Aamir Khan on screen once more; Says ‘I want to show him what I have become….’

One of the lucky ones was Darsheel Safary, who became well-known thanks to his debut movie Taare Zameen Par, which he co-starred in with Aamir Khan. Despite the fact that it would seem like a dream come true, the now 26-year-old confessed that he felt suffocated by the demands and even the overwhelming devotion from others.
MUMBAI:Being a worldwide sensation before turning 10 is an uncommon experience; it doesn't happen often. One of the lucky ones was Darsheel Safary, who became well-known thanks to his debut movie Taare Zameen Par, which he co-starred in with Aamir Khan. Despite the fact that it would seem like a dream come true, the now 26-year-old confessed that he felt suffocated by the demands and even the overwhelming devotion from others. 

(Also read:Exclusive! "It happens in everyone's life", Darsheel Safary opens up about being bullied

Darsheel Safary revealed recently that he was under pressure from both inside and outside to prove his abilities. The actor admitted that he frequently worried about whether he could live up to everyone's high expectations of him.

He said, “I was also juggling with studies and so was selective. I wanted to take the best step possible. After school was over, I decided to take a break and introspect about what I wanted from life.”  

The actor said that during this time, he experimented with theatre and took a seven or eight-year break from acting in movies. He travelled, developed his acting chops, and concentrated on stage performances. He then started looking for scripts. 

Darsheel admitted that he initially struggled to understand the affection and attention he received when questioned about how he handled it. He added that he was only ten years old and that it became somewhat overwhelming for him as others showed their appreciation by holding him. 

He spoke, “I would go home and cry every day. There were people of my parents, and grandparents’ age, who would come up to me and show so much love. Everything would get registered in my mind but I did not understand what was happening. What’s the hype about?” 

Darsheel responded when asked about Aamir Khan did not actively promoted his career, “Not at all! I am very shy. I get awkward without these things. I can’t tell you how many times I have been told, ‘Are you in touch with Aamir uncle? Drop him a text, call him, this and that.’ But I feel shy doing this. I don’t know how to put it in words. It should always happen organically.”

Despite not working with Aamir Khan again, Darsheel said and revealed that the famous actor is aware of all of his ongoing projects. He mentioned, “This concept of, ‘tumpe kisi ka haath hai‘, I have never understood that and I have never expected that as well. In fact, after Taare Zameen Par, almost every project that I have done, somewhere or the other, it has been communicated to Aamir that this is the project that I am doing. It’s mostly the case, just to get his blessings.”

Darsheel showed his wish to appear in an Aamir Khan film, should the chance come along and a project be made. He said,“I want to be a part of that kind of process, not like, ‘Hi sir, I am here, I am looking to work with you again.’ Which I am very excited to, because it has been 15 years since the film, so I would love to share with him what I have learnt from that one experience. I want to show him what I have become, through his guidance.” 

(Also read:OMG! Darsheel Safary opens up on the child Artist's professional success; Says 'Everyone has to face challenges in their lives'

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

