Wow! Take a glance at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan’s abode in Mumbai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 07:00
MUMBAI:  Kartik Aaryan has shared a glimpse of his house as he prayed to Lord Ganesh before starting work on his next, titled Satya Prem Ki Katha. The actor posted a picture in which he could be seen praying in front of an idol of Lord Ganesh with folded hands and eyes closed.


Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Shubharambh #SatyaPremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Morya,” along with a folded hands emoji. A temporary podium is made for Lord Ganpati on a round table in the living room. Kartik's pet Katori is also seen lying behind him on the carpet as the actor prays. The beautiful decor with tiny white flowers can be seen on the wall and on the ceiling which go well with the white textured walls. His balcony gives a view of the outside.


Satya Prem Ki Katha reunites Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik and Kiara. This would be their second film together. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is a romantic musical co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 29 next year.

Kartik is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had a gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crore. It is the second highest Hindi grossing film of the year till now.

Credit: Hindustan Times
    
 

Latest Video