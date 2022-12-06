Wow! Take a glimpse of the most stylish actress of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe filled with super expensive items

From branded handbags to jackets, Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe is filled with super expensive items that may leave your jaw dropped

 

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, well-known for her fashion trends leaves the trend-watchers taking notes every time she steps out. Sonam, who is expecting her first child with her hubby Anand Ahuja, has also been impressing the fashion police with her maternity picks. Here we share with you some super expensive items from her collection.

While twinning with her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor back in 2020, Sonam was seen flaunting her Dior Air Jordans. These must-have sneakers can burn a deep hole in your pocket as they are reportedly priced at around Rs 17 lakh.

One of the most expensive bags in Sonam's collection is this stunning Hermes Grace Kelly bag. Reportedly, this arm candy costs over Rs 8 lakh.

The actress also has many handbags from the luxury brand Louis Vuitton in her wardrobe. This tiny tote by LV roughly comes up to Rs 2,43,000.

Apart from expensive accessories, Sonam also has many amazing outfits in her closet that come with a hefty price tag. Her monotone pantsuit by the brand Fenty costs Rs 80,000.

Sonam can be seen wearing a navy blue and grey patchwork wool jacket from Alexander McQueen in the post shown below. The jacket is worth Rs 1,66,453.

On the work front, Sonam has been away from the silver screen for a while now. She will be next seen in the movie Blind, which has been directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W. It is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film by the same name. Apart from Sonam, Blind also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

Credit: Zoom Entertainment

