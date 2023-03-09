Wow! Take a look at 17 box office records broken by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office. The film has collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 22:45
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office. The film has collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days. 

Also read - Pathaan Review! Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang but with a predictable storyline and some loopholes

Pathaan hit another Rs 100 crore+ day on its 5th day, as it registered Rs 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 58.50, All Dubbed versions – Rs 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to Rs 70 crore. 

The overseas gross on day 5 is at Rs 42 crore ($5.13 million), taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 112 crore gross. In 5 days, Pathaan has recorded $25.42 million (207.2 crore) in the overseas territories alone!

Pathaan also crossed the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India in just five days with Rs 280 crore nett up on the board already! It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 250 crore club in just 5 days! 

Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to register four Rs 50 crore+ days and that too within just five days since its release. With this, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe -- Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan -- are blockbusters! 

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “At YRF, we are proud that Pathaan is entertaining people across the globe, pulling people to the theatres and giving them an experience of a lifetime! 

The YRF Spy Universe films have also registered blockbusters every single time. So, the stakes were high with Pathaan and we are thrilled to have delivered a film that has not only extended this feat of delivering hits but has also registered countless new records in the process. This is one for the ages for YRF and for the Indian film industry and we couldn’t be more humbled.” 

Pathaan has become a theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country -- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Also read - Pathaan becomes the highest-grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3, and more films have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Here are the 17 new records set by YRF’s Pathaan after the 5-day extended weekend for Republic Day: 

1. Highest Grossing Opening Weekend in the History of Hindi Cinema.

2. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice.

3. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 60 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice.

4. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 

5. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier on A Non-Holiday.

6. Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 100 Cr NBOC.

7. Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 200 Cr NBOC.

8. Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 250 Cr NBOC.

9. Widest Hindi Release of All Time in India.

10. YRF is The Only Film Studio in India to Breach ₹ 50 Cr 
NBOC Barrier with A Hindi Film 6 Times Since 2018.

11. 3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set an Opening Day Record 
after “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR”.

12. Highest Grossing Weekend for Shah Rukh Khan.

13. Highest Grossing Weekend for Deepika Padukone.

14. Highest Grossing Weekend for John Abraham.

15. Highest Grossing Weekend for Siddharth Anand.

16. Highest Grossing Weekend for Yash Raj Films.

17. Highest Grossing Weekend for The YRF Spy Universe.

Will Pathaan become the biggest Bollywood film ever? Only time will tell.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India TV 
 

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Siddharth Anand Deepika Padukone Akshay widhani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 22:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!
MUMBAI: Rakesh Pandey is seen as Awadhesh Phupha in Baazi Ishq Ki. The show is being produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik...
Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion
MUMBAI: Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena in a way prove that love knows no boundary. In the news recently, Seema, a...
Simple Kaul: Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me as my partners are incredibly understanding about my choice to act
MUMBAI: Actor Simple Kaul, and her business partners actor Aditi Malik, Vatsala Rajeev Raj, Ankit Anand, Suraj Shetty...
Pawan Chopra: I never thought of becoming an actor… but when Ebrahim Alkazi took me under his wings I decided to remain in this field throughout my life
MUMBAI: Growing up, most of us go through several career choices that keep changing till we find our calling. This...
Falaq Naaz on completing 12 years in the industry: Now people know me by my name Falaq and not any character's name
MUMBAI: Actress Falaq Naaz has completed 12 years in the industry. She says that over the years, she has been lucky to...
What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened
MUMBAI: Veteran Hindi film actor Govind Namdev is a popular name in the industry. He has been part of path breaking...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion
Latest Video
Related Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion
Govind
What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened
Anil
Woah! Anil Sharma gives a shocking reaction to Ameesha Patel's ultimatum for Gadar 3, read to find out
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan reveals how Sarojini Naidu supported his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's marriage with mother Teji, read more
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan talks about being a married star in a very early phase of his career, read more
Sunny
Amazing! Sunny Deol channelling the formula for Gaadar 2 from his debut film Betaab, even after 40 years it’s working for him